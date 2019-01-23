Germany-based energy company innogy, has announced the final investment decision for the Scioto Ridge wind farm, a 242MW project in Hardin and Logan Counties, Ohio, US.

At the end of November 2018, innogy had taken the final investment decision for the construction of the Scioto Ridge wind farm.

For construction of the wind farm, the company has awarded contract for the supply of wind turbines to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Under the contract, Siemens will supply 72 wind turbines: 63 x SG 3.4-132 and 9 x SG 2.6-114, and provide a 10-year service and maintenance to the wind farm.

Innogy Renewables US CEO Andrew Young said: “Only half a year after the successful transaction we have now started executing the first project. Scioto Ridge represents a large contribution to the achievement of Ohio’s Renewables targets.

“Once fully operational, our first US onshore wind farm will be capable of supplying the equivalent of more than 60,000 Ohio homes annually with renewable electricity.”

The electricity production of the Scioto Ridge project is expected to be sold in the wholesale market. innogy has also secured the electricity price for a significant part of the electricity production through a 13-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The project is expected to reach commercial operation in fourth quarter of 2020 and qualify for the full federal Production Tax Credit.

Innogy Renewables US Scioto Ridge project manager Jason Dagger said: “The project has been in development for a long time and the host communities and surrounding region will soon receive the benefits we have been predicting for years.

“I am pleased that preliminary construction activities are now underway at the site. Full construction of the wind farm is on schedule to begin in the second quarter of 2019. We plan to commence operations of the entire 72 turbine facility in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

To expand its onshore US wind business, innogy intends to make final investment decision for the 126MW Cassadaga and the 240MW Baron Winds in 2019.

The two New York projects are expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2020.