Compelo Energy is using cookies

We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.

ContinueLearn More
Close
27 Jul 2018
News

innogy secures approval to acquire 2GW US onshore wind

By Compelo Staff Writer
Continue reading

Recommended companies

innogy has secured approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to acquire 2GW of onshore wind projects in various stages of development from EverPower Wind Holdings.

Image: A wind Turbine. Photo: Courtesy of simon gray/FreeImages.com

The agreement to purchase EverPower Wind from UK-based private equity investor Terra Firma Capital Partners was signed in 2017.

With these acquisitions, innogy will become the sole owner of projects that are located across eight states including Maine, Maryland, Montana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wyoming.

The pipeline of projects includes three wind projects in late stage development, which are 126MW Cassadaga, 270MW Baron Winds in the State of New York and 200MW Scioto Ridge in Ohio.

innogy plans to bring these projects online before the end of 2020. The company stated that Scioto Ridge will be its first US onshore wind project, targeted to begin full construction in early next year.

The company said that it will use its experience in developing, designing, financing, construction and operating of renewables assets both independently and together with project partners and investors.

Besides onshore wind, innogy also plans to increase its scope in the US with offshore wind and solar. Recently, the company secured rights for the solar development projects in the US with a total capacity of 440MW.

innogy renewables chief operating officer Hans Bünting said: “We aim to grow our renewables activities worldwide. With the acquisition of EverPower’s excellent onshore wind pipeline, we have established innogy as a relevant renewables player in the US market, one of our key strategic growth areas.

“Our strengthened team will now focus on execution of our first US wind projects. After commissioning, our wind farms will supply hundreds of thousands of homes with green energy.”

With more that 2.1GW of installed capacity in onshore wind, innogy is one of the major operators of renewables in Europe. Besides, the company’s renewable development pipeline consists of over  7.8GW in total in on- and offshore wind as well as solar.

Related News

Related Industry Opinion

Related

Texas regulator rejects SWEPCO’s proposal of $4.5bn Wind Catcher project

Popular Trending today

  1. innogy secures approval to acquire 2GW US onshore wind
  2. Texas regulator rejects SWEPCO’s proposal of $4.5bn Wind Catcher project
  3. PacifiCorp secures approvals to go ahead with 1.15GW wind power projects
  4. New York to procure 800MW offshore wind capacity by 2019
  5. Epuron’s 1GW Liverpool Range Wind Farm secures environmental approval

Supplier

  1. Watlow
  2. Future Market Insights
    Global Industry Outlook & Business Review
  3. Transparency Market Research
    In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results
  4. Lightning Eliminators