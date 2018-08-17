Energy company Infigen Energy has announcement an investment in a 25MW/52MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in South Australia, using Tesla Powerpack technology.

Construction activities at the battery storage facility are expected to begin in the coming weeks. The total estimated cost of the facility is A$38m ($27.69m).

Infigen Energy has entered into funding agreements with the South Australian (SA) Government and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to co-fund the project. SA Government and ARENA have each committed to offer A$5m ($3.64m) in grant funding for the facility.

The BESS will be located adjacent to the 278.5MW Lake Bonney Wind Farm and will be connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via the Mayurra substation owned by ElectraNet.

The battery storage system will enable Infigen to firm at least an additional 18MW of power depending on the customer load profile.

Infigen CEO Ross Rolfe said: “With the firming capability of the BESS Infigen will be able to expand its supply contracts from the Lake Bonney Wind Farm to additional commercial and industrial customers in South Australia, which is at the heart of our business strategy.”

Infigen Energy noted that the BESS offers operational benefits including access to energy storage that enables the company to enter into additional energy supply contracts with commercial and industrial customers.

The storage system can also supply ancillary services to ensure increased capacity and quality of supply and fast response services as required.

Ross Rolfe said: “Infigen’s strategy is to supply clean energy to our customers and participate in growth opportunities in the NEM. Our investment in the BESS demonstrates our continued solid progress in delivering on our strategy.

“We are delighted to be able to work with global technology leader Tesla, ARENA and the South Australian Government to contribute to improved energy security and reliability of supply for South Australian energy consumers.”