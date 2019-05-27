Iberdrola had invested nearly £440m on the 350MW Baixo Iguaçu hydro power plant by invested, which will generate enough electricity to be supplied to a million Brazilians

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola, through its Brazilian subsidiary Neoenergia, has inaugurated the 350MW Baixo Iguaçu hydroelectric power plant the country.

Iberdrola claims to have invested more than €500m (£440m) on the Baixo Iguaçu power plant, which will control the water flow of the Iguaçu Falls. This plant will supply enough sustainable energy to power nearly a million Brazilians and is equal to nearly 8% of the annual electricity demand in the State of Paraná, where the project is located.

According to the company, this hydroelectric power plant has been built with high standards of quality and claims that the project’s impact on the environment has been minimised as much as possible.

The water channel was not modified given that out of the 31km² of the plant’s reservoir more than 20km² belong to the river itself. The three Kaplan turbines are also claimed to be very efficient and also the project has a flooding area, which is smaller in size compared to other hydroelectric plant with a similar size.

Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Galan said: “We are proud to contribute to the economic and social development of the country.”

“Over the next five years alone, we are going to invest around €6.5 billion in new projects in Brazil to continue improving country’s electricity supply and, thus, its competitiveness.

“This facility is of benefit to the Iguaçu Falls, as it contributes to maintain the minimum water flows required. In addition, many initiatives have been undertaken in the areas of health, education, infrastructure, public safety and biodiversity in order to preserve and enhance the well-being of the region.”

Iberdrola has a generation capacity of over 3,700MW in Brazil

Iberdrola, through Neoenergia, has emerged as one of the top two electricity companies in Brazil by number of customers. Trading in 18 states, the company produces, transports, distributes and retails electricity in an area spanning 840,000-km2.

Currently, the company has a generation capacity of over 3,700MW in Brazil, 86% of which is being generated from onshore wind farms to hydroelectric power plants. The company’s capacity is expected to reach nearly 5,000MW, if projects under construction are completed.