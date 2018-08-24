Hydro-Québec and the partners of the 200MW Apuiat wind farm project - Société en commandite Apuiat, formed by participating Innu communities, and Boralex, have finalized negotiations regarding the power purchase from the wind farm.

The negotiations resulted in an agreed version of a power purchase agreement (PPA). In order to comply with each party’s respective governance rules, it was agreed to put on hold the final steps leading to the approval and signature of the power purchase agreement.

After the electoral period, this version of the power purchase agreement will be submitted to the respective boards of directors.

The commercial aspects of the contract will not be disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release