Norwegian firm HydraWell has signed a contract with Chevron for plugging and abandoning (P&A) wells in the UK North Sea.

The contract is valid for three years, with two additional one-year options (3+1+1).

HydraWell will provide support out of its office and operational hub in Aberdeen, UK.

HydraWell high pressure PWC® (Perforate, Wash and Cement) jetting system can plug and abandon, or complete annulus remediation work as required.

The key benefit of the PWC® jetting system is that it can install a rock-to-rock barrier, in line with UK regulatory requirements, in less than two days. In comparison, traditional methods such as section milling can often take 10-14 days.

“This technology can help significantly reduce the cost of plugging operations compared with traditional methods. The cost and increased benefits of using this innovative technology has seen a rise in the number of operators choosing the PWC® method when abandoning or restoring the integrity of hydrocarbon wells, which is encouraging”, said Mark Sørheim, CEO of HydraWell.

To date, 16 operators – including major, national and independent oil companies – have utilised the PWC technology, installing close to 250 plugs worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release