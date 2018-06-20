Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) has launched a new gas metering solution to enable easy-to-use health monitoring of midstream metering systems for operations, maintenance and leadership teams.

Honeywell Connected Plant Measurement IQ for Gas enhances the metering operation’s reliability and safety while cutting costs by massively reducing the need for site visits.

With advanced diagnostics, at-a-glance dashboards and intelligence analytics, Measurement IQ enables operators to increase metering reliability in the face of skills shortages, dispersed operations and a complex hydrocarbon mix. Users can detect and correct costly mismeasurement, anticipate equipment failure, reduce gas losses and eliminate unnecessary maintenance.

HPS product marketing manager Eric Bras said: “Traditionally, it’s been difficult to get metering diagnostics and meaningful analytics from the metering stations to others in the organization, and no one had visibility of the whole operation.

“With Measurement IQ, operations, maintenance and enterprise-level users can access real-time diagnostics and collaborate to find the best solutions, wherever they are. Engineers can diagnose faults before they go to the metering station, operators get real-time alerts when key parameters exceed limits, and leadership can connect people and draw on expertise across the enterprise.”

Measurement IQ connects assets across all enterprise metering stations and captures the data in Honeywell’s secure data center. Users can connect on any device with a web browser and receive customizable alerts on their mobile phone with Honeywell’s Experion App.

The Connected Plant solution monitors for significant changes in not just the flow meter, but also the process and environment in which it operates.

It anticipates problems and enables users to move from time-based or risk-based recalibration of meters to condition-based monitoring with calibrations only when required.

Historical diagnostic data can be used as a basis to extend calibration intervals specified by regulatory authorities. Customers can save up to $50,000 a year if recalibration intervals are extended from one to two years.

Honeywell offers solutions for the entire metering system and has one of the most extensive installed revenue measurement base in the world. More than 200 million of its metering devices are deployed in more than 130 countries.

Honeywell Connected Plant is a suite of applications that delivers higher levels of safety, reliability, efficiency and profitability.

These proven industry solutions are based on decades of domain knowledge and controls experience.

They turn data into actionable insight so industrial manufacturers can optimize operations, predict plant failures and eliminate unplanned downtime. This new level of consistent high performance makes every day the best day of production.

