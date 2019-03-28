Honey Badger Exploration has announced the start of a 2,000-metre drilling program on the Thunder Bay Silver-Cobalt Project, located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The objective of the drilling program is to follow-up on the successful 2018 drilling program and evaluate select targets along an east-west trending regional structure interpreted to control silver and cobalt mineralization. The main target will be the silver mineralization in the down-dip extension of the vein mined in the Beaver Mine where the 2018 drilling program intersected significant high-grade silver mineralization, comprising 682 g/t silver over 2.4 m including 1254 g/t silver over 1.2 m.

Additionally, Honey Badger will target the area that covers the interpreted geological extensions of the silver and cobalt intersections obtained during the 2018 drilling program. Honey Badger will target near-surface cobalt mineralization close to the Beaver Mine in a large diabase sill at its contact with the underlying Rove shale where the Company discovered 0.26% Cobalt over 10.8m.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Honey Badger, stated: “We are looking forward to this next phase of drilling that will build on the significant successes of our 2018 drilling program and test the exploration potential of priority targets in new areas. We discovered high-grade silver mineralization below the historic Beaver Mine in two different structures, broad zones of cobalt mineralization near the Beaver Mine, and a chemical zonation in the shales that suggests a large hydrothermal system.

“We would also like to acknowledge and thank our shareholders for their patience and support during the extended waiting period it took to permit exploration on the property. With all the permits now in place for a period of three years, Honey Badger can move forward to explore and develop the promising Thunder Bay silver and cobalt district.”

Source: Company Press Release