Honey Badger Exploration has received an exploration permit, valid for 3 years, for it its Thunder Bay Silver-Cobalt Project, west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Honey Badger president and CEO Quentin Yarie said: “We are pleased with the timely receipt of this permit. We made some significant silver-cobalt discoveries around the Beaver Mine in 2018. Results from our Spring 2018 drill program showed that near-surface, arsenic-free cobalt mineralization is located at the contact between a large diabase sill that caps the Beaver Mine and the Rove Shale unit.

“With this permit, we can now target this newly discovered zone of cobalt mineralization and expand our program to areas beyond the Beaver Mine. A follow-up 1,500m diamond drilling program is planned this winter.”

Priority targets on the Thunder Bay Silver-Cobalt Project

Honey Badger’s 2018 drilling program identified priority silver and cobalt targets on the Beaver Silver Property. In the upcoming drill program, the Company will target the near-surface cobalt mineralization that occurs in a large diabase sill at its contact with the underlying Rove Shale. This is where Honey Badger discovered 0.26% cobalt over 10.8 metres in 2018. Another target will be the silver mineralization in the down-dip extension of the vein mined in the Beaver Mine where one hole of the 2018 drilling program intersected 682 g/t silver over 2.4 metres, including 1,254 g/t silver over 1.2 metres.

A high-grade silver intersection near the historic Stewardson Mine, 2.4 kilometres east of the Beaver Mine, will also be targeted. Diamond drilling completed in the 1960s by Arjon Gold Mines Ltd. intersected 1,239 g/t silver over 1 metre in the extension of the historic mine (Arjon Gold Mines Ltd., 1963, Work Report No. 12, AFRI 52A05SE0027, 11p.) and no follow-up holes, by any company, have been completed since. Honey Badger will target this area to verify historic data and identify new targets along the structure believed to control silver and cobalt mineralization in the area.

Prior to diamond drilling, Honey Badger will conduct a geological and logistical reconnaissance to validate the targets, identify additional new potential targets, and find suitable access to the prioritized target zones. This stage of the program will be initiated in the coming weeks with a 1,500 metres diamond drilling program to follow shortly thereafter.

