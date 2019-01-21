Hitachi has suspended its subsidiary Horizon Nuclear Power’s (HNP) proposed 2.7GW Wylfa Newydd nuclear power project in the UK, owing to economic factors.

The Wylfa Newydd nuclear power plant was planned to be built on the Isle of Anglesey in North Wales with an investment of around £16bn.

Hitachi said that the decision to suspend development of the project was taken from the viewpoint of its economic rationality as a private enterprise.

The Japanese conglomerate said that it has come to a conclusion that more time is required to develop a financial structure for the Wylfa Newydd Project and the conditions for constructing and operating the nuclear power stations.

The company, in a statement, said: “Hitachi has held detailed discussions with the UK Government over various options about how the UK Government might support the project including potential for equity and debt investments.

“The parties, with the cooperation of the Japanese Government, have held discussions in good faith in regard to the financial structure for the project and various conditions for the building and operation of the nuclear power station.”

However, the company said that an agreement could not be reached regarding the Wylfa Newydd Project to the satisfaction of all concerned.

The Japanese firm plans to register losses of nearly JPY300bn ($2.74bn) related to the suspension of the nuclear power plant construction project in its financial results for fiscal 2018, that will end on 31 March, 2019.

The nuclear power plant was targeted to commence operations in the mid 2020s, with construction slated for 2020 depending on approvals.

At the peak of its construction, the Wylfa Newydd nuclear power project was to employ up to 9,000 workers and up to 850 permanent jobs once it was commissioned.

Horizon Nuclear Power CEO Duncan Hawthorne said: “Clearly this will have a significant impact for all involved with our project.

“We will look to minimise this as much as possible as we move into this next phase and we will begin consultation on the implications immediately with our staff who have shown extraordinary talent, resilience and determination to take this complex and exciting project to this stage.”