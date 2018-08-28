Finnish energy company Helen has selected the Tieto Smart Utility cloud solution to support its retail and distribution business.

The new services improve competitiveness and operational efficiency by digitalizing the company’s key processes and increasing the customer experience. This change also enables an easy connection to the data hub, the upcoming centralised data exchange solution for energy companies.

Helen is one of the leading energy companies in Finland with more than 400,000 customer sites. Tieto Smart Utility optimises Helen’s key customer processes, such as multi-channel marketing, sales and customer service processes, as well as invoicing. This change provides Helen’s customer with a wider range of services in digital channels and makes customer service quicker and more accessible, contributing to a better customer experience. The new solution serves Helen’s corporate and consumer operations and will be taken in use in electricity business 2/2020 and in district heating and cooling in 10/2020.

“We were looking for a solution that optimally responds to our current and future business needs. The energy market is in constant motion, and we wanted to find the best possible partner that is solution-driven and committed in the long term to developing its process to fulfil our specific expectations,” says Marko Riipinen, Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Service at Helen.

“We are happy to expand our long-term partnership with Helen and to have this opportunity to improve Helen’s competitiveness by means of digitalisation. The rapidly changing energy market requires a high level of digitalization that significantly increases Helen’s competitiveness and enable better customer experiences. The energy industry must also prepare for future changes in the energy market, such as the transition to a supplier-centric model. Our continuously developing service range ensures that our customers reach a high level of process automation in their operations, at a competitive price,” says Olof Ferenius, Head of Energy Utilities at Tieto.

Tieto Smart Utility also boosts measuring and market data exchange processes in network operations, and offers the functions required for the construction of network connections and the management of field activities.

Tieto Smart Utility is a modular Software as a Service solution designed for Nordic energy companies. It meets the requirements set out for the energy market in current and future regulations. The scalable cloud service also meets strict information security requirements by using Tieto’s Nordic data centres.

Source: Company Press Release