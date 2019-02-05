Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) and Hawaiian Electric Company are preparing for the first phase of an advanced metering project built on Wi-SUN-certified network components to support the utility's Grid Modernization Strategy, subject to approval by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission.

The project will utilize Landis+Gyr’s Gridstream Connect solution, providing flexible communication options at both the field area network and device levels. This enables operation of RF Mesh IP, Cellular, PLC and other communication options from a single network manager. Landis+Gyr’s advanced meters and devices will provide connectivity to participating customer accounts, as well as offer grid and distributed energy resource management capabilities. Landis+Gyr’s meter data management system will be used to support data validation, as well as provide a consumer portal to share information with utility customers.

“We wanted a flexible communications component that could support our current and future needs for advanced metering, distribution automation and distributed energy resource integration, while being able to support multiple vendors and protocols,” said Ron Cox, Hawaiian Electric Senior Vice President of Operations. “Our goal is to enable customers to participate in renewable energy programs while improving reliability and system stability as we implement Hawaii’s 100 percent clean energy objective.”

Hawaiian Electric is in the process of reaching the state’s 30 percent renewable portfolio standard by 2020 on the way to 100 percent by 2045. As a result, there will be an increased need to manage two-way power flows, voltage and frequency that these technology upgrades will help to address.

“We’re excited to be supporting the ambitious plans Hawaiian Electric has for modernizing its distribution grids and look forward to working with a variety of partners to demonstrate the value of a standards-based network for intelligent grid and device management,” said Gina Garner, Landis+Gyr Vice President and Regional General Manager.

Gridstream Connect is designed to allow ultimate flexibility in choosing network components, communication options and devices to support an interoperable IoT environment for utilities. The solution’s architecture is built to deliver future compatibility with existing and emerging technologies.

