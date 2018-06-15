Hanwha Q CELLS, Solare Datensysteme partner on energy storage solutions

Hanwha Q CELLS has partnered with Solare Datensysteme to deliver a complete energy storage system for residential and commercial markets.

The partnership allows users to control and monitor their Q.HOME+ ESS-G1 energy storage unit using Solare Datensysteme’s Solar- Log energy management system.

Customers can optimize their power consumption via efficient energy management with the help of PV monitoring, intelligent feed-in management and smart energy solutions.

The Q.HOME+ ESS-G1 energy storage series is said to be available in three versions including 3.6kWh, 6kWh or 8kWh.

Customers can select between the best suited version for their household or business, based on their average energy consumption.

All the three versions are equipped with a high-quality lithium-ion battery, integrated with an integrated inverter and battery charger.

The units come with 10-year product warranty and performance warranty of nearly 80% after 10 years.

The online portal Solar-Log WEB Enerest offers all the relevant information on the PV system as well as the Q.HOME+ ESS-G1 energy storage series. The information includes measurements such as the current charge state and the charging and discharging capacity.

As an additional analysis option, the charge history can be displayed for one day or seven days. With Solar-Log, users can also know how much stored energy has been consumed and how much electricity has been saved as a result.

Hanwha Q CELLS European sales head Maengyoon Kim said: “We are pleased to now be able to offer our energy storage customers even more options and maximum freedom of control over their storage devices.

“Solare Datensysteme GmbH has long been known for their top-of-the-line energy management system. We are extremely excited about this new development because our customers stand to gain a lot from this collaboration.”

Solare Datensysteme is a German company that offers solar monitoring, smart energy and feed-in management services for installers and operators.