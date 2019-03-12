Halo Energy is now in production of its innovative, high-efficiency shrouded wind turbines, with their first 10 commercial units scheduled for delivery in Q2 2019.

The HALO-6.0 turbine, designed to address the energy requirements of the expanding off-grid telecom tower market worldwide, has a rated capacity of 6 kW and is among the most efficient micro wind solutions in production.

“The HALO-6.0 can generate twice as much energy as any similar-sized conventional, open-bladed wind turbine, while reducing diesel-fuel consumption and providing reliable, low-cost renewable electricity,” said Halo Energy co-founder and CEO Vincent Loccisano.

The first commercial unit will be delivered to an Alaskan telecommunications company, whose growing network of remote cell towers and desire to eliminate dependency on diesel generators align perfectly with the Halo Energy turbine.

Turbine performance has been validated using data collected in 2018 from Halo Energy’s test wind turbine in Massachusetts. “From an efficiency perspective, our innovative shroud design outperforms anything we’ve seen on the market. The size, weight, and price make this an ideal solution for the telecom industry, particularly given the ease of installation and ability to mount directly onto existing cell towers,” added Loccisano.

Derived from jet engine technology, Halo Energy’s proprietary design utilizes two closely-coupled, convex shrouds that encircle the turbine blades. The turbine acts as a passive pump, pulling air over the blades.

The HALO-6.0 wind turbine:

3.7-meter (12-foot) shroud diameter

6 kW rated capacity

mounts directly to telecommunications towers – no cranes, no additional leased lands, no geotechnical studies, no separate towers or foundations

tower loading is similar to that of a 1.5-meter microwave antenna

fewer turbine components increases turbine reliability, serviceability and lifespan

contains only two moving parts

blade pitch (angle) is fixed; turbine passively aligns itself into the prevailing wind without the need for complex subsystems

manufactured from fiberglass and galvanized steel, both readily available

designed to integrate seamlessly with solar energy and battery storage solutions

Halo Energy is in discussions with hybrid energy providers in Australia, Canada, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia who bundle solar energy, wind energy and battery storage for their telecommunications customers.

