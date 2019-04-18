Halliburton Company announced the execution of an integrated services contract with Royal Dutch Shell for post-salt development and pre-salt exploration in Brazil’s Campos and Santos Basins.

Under the contract, which includes a three-year term with a two-year extension, Halliburton will provide drilling services to drive greater efficiency by integrating multiple product offerings and technologies.

“Our integrated services model is designed to help accelerate new field development, reduce drilling and completion costs and increase recovery through the utilization of our innovative technologies and basin insight,” said Anouar Fraija, vice president of Halliburton Brazil. “We are excited to win this award and collaborate with Shell to deliver integrated solutions that maximize their asset value.”

Halliburton has an established track record in Brazil’s pre-salt fields, which are among the most complex wells ever drilled, and require a broad scope of technologies and capabilities to achieve economical and operational success. Halliburton also maintains a technology center in Rio de Janeiro which serves as a global center of expertise for deepwater innovation and training. The center’s capabilities allow Halliburton to more quickly translate offshore knowledge into new technologies that reduce uncertainty and increase efficiency and reliability.

Source: Company Press Release