GTI is planning a second Permian Basin field test site to optimize hydraulic fracturing and enhance production in environmentally responsible methods.

GTI is guiding a high-profile program on hydraulic fracturing test sites (HFTS) in the Permian Basin, helping government and industry to improve recovery and enhance environmentally responsible methods to optimize production and reduce costs in the Midland and Delaware Basins.

In January this year, GTI secured funding from the US Department of Energy National Energy Technology Laboratory (DOE/NETL) for cost-shared research and development on hydraulic fracturing efficiency.

Anadarko Petroleum, along with Shell Exploration and Production, intend to co-host a new field test site in the Delaware Basin.

Anadarko Delaware Basin development vice president Chad McAllaster said: “Our industry is continually looking at ways to optimize its operations in a way that maximizes recoveries, while improving environmental performance.”

The partnership will conduct multiple experiments to assess well completion, optimize design and quantify environmental impact.

At the end of this year, the work will be commenced on Anadarko-operated location, and other industry partners are expected to join the project.

The new HFTS2–Delaware field test site is situated at Block 55 T1 in Loving County, US. The site is said to feature different depth, pressures, and permeability than the site of GTI’s first collaborative project, HFTS1–Midland.

Based on local geologic complexity, each location needs specific techniques for optimal production.

Shell Permian Basin general manager Amir Gerges said: “This research project will help further advance efficiency in the development of oil and natural gas resources and will contribute to sustaining the U.S. as the world’s leading oil and gas producer.”

The Permian Basin in West Texas is believed to be one of the largest hydrocarbon resources in the world. With an area of 86,000 square miles, the Permian Basin is surrounded by 52 counties in New Mexico and Texas.

The basin’s present oil production is around 2.4 million barrels per day and expected to be double over the next seven to 10 years.