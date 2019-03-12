BP has awarded subsea equipment contracts to McDermott International and GE’s Baker Hughes (BHGE) for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, located offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Under the contracts, the two companies will be responsible for delivering subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and subsea production system (SPS) equipment for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project.

BHGE, on its part, will supply five large-bore deepwater horizonal xmas trees (DHXTs), a six-slot dual bore manifold, a pipeline end manifold, subsea distribution units (SDUs), three subsea isolation valves (SSIVs), diverless connections and subsea production control systems.

According to the company, the subsea systems will be designed specifically to accommodate the future integration of additional wells for phase one of the development.

The GE company didn’t disclose its contract value.

BHGE subsea production systems & services vice president Graham Gillies said: “Together with McDermott, we will deliver the best-in-class solution to BP with cost-efficiency and industry-leading safety. These awards demonstrate the value of early-engagement, collaborative partnerships and holistic project planning, which are very much central to our new approach to subsea developments, Subsea Connect.”

On the other hand, McDermott will handle the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the SURF equipment for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, under a contract worth $500-750m.

The company will look to deploy its upgraded Amazon vessel, DLV 2000, North Ocean 102 (NO 102) and third-party vessels for the installation work, which is slated to begin in late 2020.

McDermott Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian vice president Tareq Kawash said: “This contract marks a number of firsts: our first significant subsea EPCI project in West Africa; the first project using our state of the art pipelay vessel Amazon; and our support of BP’s first entry into Senegal and Mauritania. This project is also of significant importance in support of our aspirations in this region.”

The contracts to the two companies follow an initial front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase awarded to them last year for defining the technology and equipment scope for a four-well development phase.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project has been taken up to unlock 15 trillion cubic feet of gas estimated to be contained in the Tortue and Ahmeyim fields with first gas expected to be drawn in 2022.

Earlier this month, BP awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract to TechnipFMC for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit of the offshore natural gas project.