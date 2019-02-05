GR Engineering Services has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with OZ Minerals for the design and construction of the Northern Wellfield for the Carrapateena project.

The project is located approximately 160km north of Port Augusta in South Australia.

GR Engineering’s scope of work includes the detailed design, survey, supply, transportation, construction, testing and commissioning for the development of the trunkline and transfer pumping stations associated with 4 wells to enable water to be supplied to the Carrapateena mineral processing plant, currently under construction.

The contract price is approximately $16.3 million, with the works to be delivered under a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) model. Work is intended to commence immediately, with completion to be achieved in the third quarter of calendar year 2019.

Commenting on the award, GR Engineering’s Managing Director, Mr Geoff Jones, said: “The award of this work demonstrates GR Engineering’s credentials in the supply of process infrastructure and performance of ancillary project works on a turnkey basis to support broader project delivery. Carrapateena is a globally significant copper-gold development project and our team is looking forward to working with OZ Minerals to make a meaningful contribution to its safe and successful delivery.”

Source: Company Press Release