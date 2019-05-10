To tackle the long-term challenge of climate change, the Government will also invest in early stage research into cutting edge energy production.

“The National New Energy Development centre will help create new business and jobs in Taranaki while helping New Zealand move towards clean, affordable, renewable energy and away from fossil fuels,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“The centre will look at the full range of emerging clean energy options such as offshore wind, solar batteries, hydrogen and new forms of energy storage.

“Our global confrontation with the changing climate requires us to face the long-term challenge of sustainably powering our economy over the next 30 years to ensure we are the best place in the world to live, to work, to raise a family and to get ahead.

“For decades, Taranaki has been our top energy producing region and now, in the 21st century, the region can be a leader in clean energy as well. It’s well known that local businesses and workers already have the skills, experience and international links to support new developments in clean energy technology and infrastructure.

“That’s why the Wellbeing Budget is investing $27 million to set up the centre in Taranaki, alongside $20 million over four years to establish a new science research fund for cutting edge energy technology so that we can look into the likes of organic photovoltaics, super conductors, nanotechnologies and inductive power.

“Investing in cutting edge science that could have global application is one of the best ways a country like New Zealand can contribute to the battle against climate change.

“Locally, the vision for the new centre has come from people on the ground, through the region’s 2050 roadmap process that brought together business, unions and iwi leaders to chart a future path for the local economy. Now central Government is investing to help make that vision a reality.

“The centre will be established on a strong foundation with pledges of collaboration and support from the energy sector, research organisations and supply chain businesses – both local to Taranaki and from around the world.

“This centre will complement our investments in hydrogen, Green Finance Ltd, the Zero Carbon Bill and our upcoming renewable energy strategy to help New Zealand create new jobs in new industries while moving away from fossil fuels that cause climate change,” Jacinda Ardern said.

These initiatives are part of a Wellbeing Budget package focused on research into agriculture, emissions and energy under the Budget priority of creating opportunities for productive businesses, regions, iwi and others to transition to a sustainable and low emissions economy.

Source: Company Press Release