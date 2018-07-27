Georgia Power has issued a request for proposal (RFP) with the for more than 100MW in solar distributed generation projects, as part of Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI).

Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the initiative in 2016, under which Georgia Power plans to grow renewable energy in the state. As part of the REDI program, the company is now accepting bids for new solar capacity.

The company is soliciting eligible projects that will range from 1kW to upto 3MW solar installations.

Georgia Power renewable development director Wilson Mallard said: “We are committed to developing cost-effective renewable resources through a competitive bidding process that continues to evolve and improve based on our experience.

“Renewable energy is thriving in Georgia and we are excited to begin receiving, reviewing and selecting new projects that provide the most value to our customers.”

Georgia Power is also encouraging customers who are not participating in the REDI program to consider its other programs including the Georgia Power Community Solar and Simple Solar. Under its Community Solar program, customers will have the opportunity to earn bill credit based on actual solar energy production at Georgia Power’s Community Solar facilities.

The Simple Solar program is a solar renewable energy credit (REC) purchase program that enables participants to claim solar benefits for either 50% or 100% of their energy usage.

Presently, the company has 970MW of solar capacity online and it claims to have a large voluntary renewable energy portfolio in the country.

Through continued development of REDI, along with other solar projects and programs, Georgia Power expects to add up to 1.6GW in additional renewable capacity by the end of 2021.

In April, the company announced plans to add 177MW in new solar resources to supply to the company’s Commercial & Industrial Renewable Energy Development Initiative (C&I REDI). The program was developed to provide renewable energy to help commercial and industrial customers meet distinct renewable energy goals.