GE Renewable Energy has been selected by ReNew Power for the supply of turbines to the 300MW Gadhsisa Wind Farm in the state of Gujarat, India.

For the Gadhsisa wind farm, GE Renewable Energy has agreed to supply 120 of its 2.5-132 turbines. The order is a full turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project.

Power generated from the wind farm will be enough to be supplied to 1,100,000 homes in the country. ReNew Power was selected in the bid for this project in the third round of auctions conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in February this year.

GE Renewable Energy Onshore Wind business in Asia region leader Mahesh Palashikar said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with ReNew Power on this project. This is an important milestone for GE in India and this relationship with ReNew will help us expand our turnkey capabilities across Asia.

“ReNew Power is the industry leader in the renewable energy sector in India, and it is a privilege for our turbines to have been selected for this project.”

GE Renewable Energy stated that each of the 2.5-132 turbines can generate 2.5MW of energy. The turbines are designed by the company’s Technology Centre in Bangalore, and are built on learnings from more than 22,000 GE wind turbines around the world.

Besides, GE will be responsible for the maintenance of the wind farm for a period of 10 years. The wind farm is expected to be commissioned by the end of next year. The turbines will be manufactured at GE’s multi-modal manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

The turbine model to be supplied for the Gadhsisa wind farm is claimed to be an improvement over its predecessor the 2.3-116 turbine, with improved rotor diameter and wind capture.

Presently in India, GE has a presence across 37 wind farms, with 1.8GW of capacity. The company has recently introduced a 2.7MW low wind speed turbine for the specific wind conditions in the country. This turbine is presently being tested in Gujarat.

Palashikar said: “GE’s 2.5-132 wind turbine was designed in India specifically for India’s low wind speed conditions, lowering the cost of wind energy compared to similar turbines. We’re excited to bring this wind turbine, as well as other new turbines such as the 2.7, to the India region.”