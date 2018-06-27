Gemma Power Systems (GPS) has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services contract by Chickahominy Power for the 1,600MW natural gas-fired power plant in Virginia, US.

Planned to be built in Charles City County, Virginia, the Chickahominy Power Station is being developed by Balico, the parent company of Chickahominy Power.

The Chickahominy project will comprise three advanced class combustion turbine power trains in single shaft configuration and includes air cooled condensers to limit water use.

Powered exclusively by clean natural gas sourced from the Marcellus shale formation, the project is expected to create 800 to 1,000 construction jobs and 35 permanent positions upon commissioning to operate the facility.

Gemma Power Systems said in a statement: “The site of the plant is located strategically between the rapidly growing economies of Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads – where electricity demand is expected to increase with the many data centers planned and under construction in the region.”

Balico managing member Irfan Ali said: “Gemma has a strong and growing reputation throughout the industry and we are impressed with their collaborative approach and the value of the expertise they bring to the development process.

“Given today’s rapid changes in the power sector, dealing with complex engineering challenges is paramount to success and Gemma brings a great deal of relevant experience to our project.”

The project, which is planned to get underway in the first quarter of 2019, will be completed in the spring of 2022.

Gemma Power Systems said that the Chickahominy Power Station will strengthen the region’s power grid. It will have capacity to provide electricity required to power two million homes.

Recently, the GPS has commissioned completed construction of 785MW combined-cycle electric generating facility in Oxford, Connecticut.

The Towantic Energy Center has been built for Competitive Power Venture (CPV) as part of a contract awarded earlier to GPS.