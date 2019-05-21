GE Renewable Energy announced today from the AWEA Windpower Conference that it has secured 2,010 MW in onshore wind orders in North America through May 2019.

These 728 turbines will power the equivalent of over 800,000 homes and will include wind farms across the United States, such as Engie’s recently announced 160 MW Jumbo Hill wind farm.

The majority of these orders were for GE Renewable Energy’s best-selling 2 MW product platform, which will have a total installed capacity of more than 15 GW by the end of 2019. GE’s 2 MW fleet operates at an industry-leading average of 98+ percent availability.

Vikas Anand, GE Renewable Energy’s CEO, Americas Onshore Wind, said, “We are delighted to partner with both new and long-time customers to bring affordable, clean renewable energy to more homes and communities across the country. This is a time of unprecedented growth and demand for the onshore wind industry in the US, and we are proud to offer technology and service offerings that meet the specific needs of our customers.”

The US wind market remains strong. According to the American Wind Energy Association, a record 35,000 MW are in the pipeline as of the end of 2018, a 23 percent increase over 2017. GE Renewable Energy was recognized by AWEA as the top manufacturer of wind turbines in the US in 2018, supplying over 3 GW of capacity, 40 percent of the total onshore wind installed nationwide.

With one of the most diverse renewable energy portfolios in the industry, GE Renewable Energy offers customers a wide range of products and services – from onshore and offshore wind equipment to grid solutions and digital services offerings – to help them drive down the cost of electricity and bring green electrons to the grid.

