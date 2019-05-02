GE has bagged an order to deliver its HA gas turbine technology for the Hill Top Energy Center, an approximately 620MW natural-gas fired power plant in Pennsylvania.

The developer of Hill Top Energy Center is Hill Top Energy while the project’s financial sponsor is Ares Management.

GE said that it will be closely working with Kiewit Power Constructors to integrate its 7HA.02 gas turbine into the power plant to be built in Nemacolin in Green County.

Kiewit is the engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) contractor of the Hill Top Energy Center, which is slated to begin operations in 2021.

GE’s order for the power plant also includes delivery of a steam turbine and generator, a heat recovery generator (HRSG) in addition to a multi-year services agreement.

The power generated by Hill Top Energy Center will be delivered to the PJM regional transmission organization, which meets the electricity needs of customers in the northeastern US.

GE Power North America sales president Dave Ross said: “We are extremely excited to work with the Kiewit and Ares team on the Hill Top Energy Center, building a plant that produces flexible, reliable, and affordable electricity for years to come.

“With more than thirty HA units on order in the US alone, we’re proud that our customers continue to choose the industry-leading performance of GE’s gas technology to power homes and businesses across the nation.”

GE claims that its HA fleet of gas turbines has crossed 300,000 operating hours and has won over 85 orders from more than 35 customers in more than 16 countries.

Last month, the company’s HA gas turbine technology was selected for the 1.06GW Charles City Combined Cycle Plant in Virginia. The order, which was given by NOVI Energy, calls for the supply of two 7HA.02 gas turbines, which will generate enough power required by more than 750,000 households.

Around the same time, GE won a contract from Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to provide the HA gas turbine technology for the 485MW Long Ridge Energy Generation Project in Ohio. Under the terms of the contract, GE Power will deliver its heavy-duty 7HA.02 gas turbine, a steam turbine and generator, and a heat recovery generator (HRSG) for the power plant, which will be built in Hannibal.