GE has agreed to supply turbines for DTEK Renewables’ 100MW Primorskaya wind electricity plant (Primorskaya WEP) in Ukraine.

The wind farm will be located on the Sea of Azov shore in Zaporizhia region, South Ukraine.

GE has agreed to supply 26 of its 3.8-130-110HH wind turbines for the project and will also provide installation and commissioning of the turbines at the wind farm.

While key turbine components will be manufactured in Germany, the nacelle will be built at GE facility in Salzbergen, Germany.

Besides the supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, GE has secured a 20 year full service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind farm.

Additionally, GE Grid Solutions has agreed on a €44m contract to supply equipment related to the supply of equipment for connecting the wind farm to the national grid.

GE Energy financial services execution leader and global eca advisory managing director Guto Davies said: “We’re seeing increased demand for renewables projects in emerging markets as part of their clean energy ambition.

“Primorskaya WEP highlights GE’s capability in deploying its financial and technological expertise to renewable projects across the emerging markets.”

Stage I of Primorskaya WEP is part of a two-phase process to build 200MW wind farm in the country. Once operational by the end of next year, the wind farm will generate enough clean electricity to power nearly 350,000 Ukrainian homes. This project will take Ukraine a step close to its target of generation 11% of electricity from renewable sources by 2020.

DTEK Renewables CEO Philipp Leckebusch said: “DTEK Renewables has proven its major role as a long-standing respected partner in Ukraine for leading international financial institutions and industrial corporations for the supply of the necessary equipment.

“With our investments in advanced and innovative solutions, we will continue to contribute to the transformation of the Ukrainian energy sector and the sustainable development of the country.”