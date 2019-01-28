US-based multinational conglomerate GE announced that it has completed the supply and installation of the first gas turbine in the island nation of Tobago.

The LM2500 aeroderivative gas turbine supplied by GE was inaugurated at the Trinidad & Tobago Electricity Commission’s Cove Power Plant in November 2018.

The gas turbine is currently supplying 20MW of electricity, which is equivalent electricity adequate to power approximately 28,000 households across the island nation.

GE claims that its LM2500 has been developed from the CF6 family of aircraft engines, and has more than 2,200 units sold around the world.

The company said that the gas turbine’s compact, lightweight and footprint design makes it ideal for island power applications like the Cove Power Plant, and delivers power with a reliability greater than 99%, to support Trinidad and Tobago’s grid, which experiences extremes in weather and storms.

Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission Chief Technical Officer Courtenay Mark said: “The island of Tobago is poised for productive growth and our current electricity transmission and distribution systems can at this time meet demand with great reliability.

“To fuel this growth and the corresponding rise in demand for electricity, it made sense to tender publicly for an additional generator. Consequently, the GE LM2500 aeroderivative, with its small footprint and high level of reliability was chosen and we look forward to its performance for years to come.”

Aeroderivative gas turbines are claimed to provide a firming benefit to grids. Their cycling capability allows for multiple starts and stops every day, along with high partial load efficiency and deep turndown flexibility.

The Aeroderivative gas turbines are also claimed to be suitable for small islands with fast growing grids and seeking to integrate renewable energy sources in the near future.

Apart from being reliable gas turbine in its class, Cove Power’s LM2500 produces electricity in an eco-friendly way by reducing harmful emissions and water consumption.

Cove Power’s LM2500 features a Dry Low Emissions (DLE) upgrade the unit reach NOx levels as low as 15ppm, 40% lower than World Bank Standards.