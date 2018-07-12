GE Power has been awarded a $1.6bn contract by Elektrownia Ostrołęka to build 1,000MW ultra-supercritical (USC) coal power plant in the northeast of Poland.

Under the contract, GE Power will be responsible for designing and building the power plant, Ostrołęka C, as well as manufacture and deliver the ultra-supercritical technology components including boiler and steam turbine generator.

GE said that its equipment will ensure the highest efficiency level possible for a steam power plant in Poland with 46% efficiency which represents more above the global average of 33%.

GE’s Steam Power CEO Andreas Lusch said: “Today’s signing with Elektrownia Ostrołęka marks a significant milestone. Ostrołęka C will deliver reliable, affordable power with the lowest possible carbon footprint. Through enhanced load flexibility, this plant will help stabilize the grid and support the growth of renewable.

“Ostrołęka C will have the best-in-class technology to respond to today’s changing energy landscape.”

The contract scope also includes supply of air quality control systems which meet the latest EU standards in terms of local emissions.

The USC coal power plant will also be able to reach full load in less than 30 minutes, GE said.

Elektrownia Ostrołęka president Edward Siurnicki said: “This is an important investment on behalf of Energa and Enea.

“Together, we have several years of hard work ahead of us. We are convinced that with GE’s experience, we will be successful and have a new plant operational in 2023.”

GE noted that its technology provides the Ostrołęka plant with operational flexibility to improve start time, start fuel, ramp-up and turn-down rate, and minimum load.

Planned to be commissioned within 56 months after the notice to proceed, the Ostrołęka C plant will have capacity to produce electricity required to power 300,000 homes in Poland.

The contract builds on GE Power’s engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) experience of delivering more than 100GW of power to its customers globally.

GE Power, a General Electric company, is engaged in power generation and water technologies for utilities, independent power producers and industrial applications.