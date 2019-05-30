The company is also providing maintenance services, parts and rehabilitation works at the site,

GE Power has completed installation and commissioning of an additional new 9E gas turbine at the Al Qudus Power Plant in Iraq.

The new turbine from GE to increase plant’s output by 125MW

With the commissioning, the power plant’s earlier capacity of 1.125GW will now include an additional 125MW, taking the total power output of the plant to 1.25GW. This additional capacity is expected to be useful to meet this year’s summer power needs of the country.

GE will also provide maintenance services, parts and rehabilitation works at the site, for stable operations at the plant and in maintaining stable power supply over the course of the year.

GE claims that its new 9E technology can run on more than 50 different kinds of fuel. This will give Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, the flexibility to operate the unit on the most economic fuel sources available, to continue generating power on liquid fuels, even when gas is unavailable.

Iraqi Ministry of Electricity media department director Musaab al-Mudarris said: “Delivering additional power for the hot summer months is a priority for the Ministry of Electricity. One of the quickest and most cost-effective means of adding efficient, reliable power to the national grid is to enhance the productivity of existing power generation facilities. GE can help us meet this objective with its industry-leading solutions, large installed base of power generation equipment across Iraq and local team of experts.

“The successful delivery, installation and commissioning of a new gas turbine at Al Qudus Power Plant just 5 months after the contract was awarded is a testament to the Ministry and GE’s joint commitment to powering Iraq.”

Few days ago, GE secured $1bn (£792m) project financing for the 1.8GW power project in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Project partners, GE Energy Financial Services, Japan’s Sumitomo along with Shikoku Electric Power Company and Sharjah Asset Management, an investment arm of the Government of Sharjah secured the finance from leading private financial institutions and the Japan Bank for International (JBIC), Japan’s export credit agency (ECA).