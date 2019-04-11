India's NTPC has awarded a contract to GE Power India (GEPIL) to supply and install low nitrogen oxide (NOx) combustion system for 10GW of thermal power plants across the country.

Under the Rs1.42bn ($20m), GE will be responsible for in-combustion system modification of the boiler by staging the combustion air in the furnace to reduce the generation of fuel and thermal NOX during the combustion process.

GE said that the combustion modification technology will help reduce NOx emissions by 30-40% from the coal-fired boilers up to a level of less than 400 mg/Nm3 at 6% oxygen (O2) content in flue gas on dry gas basis at Induced Draft (ID) Fan outlet.

The contract supports Indi’s emissions reduction goals and marks the largest scale NOx reduction installation across NTPC-operated thermal fleet in the country.

GE South Asia Clean Combustion Leader Lalit Sankrani said: “We are truly delighted to have received this prestigious order from NTPC which is reflective of the commitment of GE towards helping the country address the critical issue of emission from the coal power plants.

“With more than 150 GW of coal-fired plants operating at sub-critical level, India is the world’s second largest NOx emitter, contributing close to 30% of annual NOx emissions of the country’s industrial sector.”

The projects considered foe installation of low NOx combustion systems includes Stage-I 2X500MW Mouda Super Thermal Power Station(STPS); Stage-I 3X660MW & Stage-II 2X500MW Sipat STPS; Stage-III 2X500MW; and Stage-IV 2X500MW & Stage-V 1X500MW, Vindhyachal STPS;

Other projects include Stage-II 2X500MW Simhadri STPS; 3X500MW Vallur TPS; Stage-III 2X500MW, Talcher STPS.

GE plans to deliver the low NOx combustion system in a phased manner over a period of over 30 months.

Sankrani added: “While the industry is slowly waking up to adopt new technologies such as Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) for curbing SOx emissions from thermal power plants, there is still a journey to be covered as far as addressing NOx emissions are concerned.

“It is high time de-Nox solutions are also taken seriously to address the emissions compliance needs for the country.”