General Electric International (GE) and Marubeni, in a consortium, have bagged an EPC contract worth around JPY130bn ($1.17bn) for the DaTan 8&9 power project from the Taiwan Power Company (TPC).

The DaTan 8&9 power project will see the installation of the gas-fired units 8 and 9 at the existing DaTan Combined Cycle Power Plant in Taoyuan, resulting in an additional power generation capacity of more than 2,000MW.

Currently, the DaTan thermal power station, which is located in the northwest of Taiwan, has a nameplate capacity of 4,384MW and has been operating since 2005.

The full turnkey project scope of the Marubeni and GE consortium for the DaTan 8&9 power project covers engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.

Marubeni, in a statement, said: “In recent years, the Marubeni and GE Group consortium has been jointly awarded large-scaled thermal power plant projects in Thailand and Indonesia; their extensive experience and reliable performance of the technology in these past projects contributed to winning the award for this project.”

For the DaTan 8&9 power project, GE will be responsible for supplying main equipment like four HA gas turbines, steam turbines, generators and heat recovery steam generators. Marubeni, on its part, will deliver the balance of plant equipment and handle the civil engineering and construction, and installation works.

GE Power Asia president Ramesh Singaram said: “GE has had a meaningful partnership with Taiwan and with Taiwan Power Co. for over four decades. We are grateful and excited to be given the opportunity to develop this project together with our partner Marubeni.

“GE is focused on supporting Taiwan Power Co’s endeavor to provide affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity to Taiwan, and we are committed to the success of this important project.”

The DaTan 8&9 power project will be the third HA gas turbine project for GE in Taiwan. In December 2018, GE announced that its 7HA.02 gas turbine will be used in the expansion project at the Chiahui Power Plant in Chiayi Province.

Recently, GE’s HA gas turbine was selected for a 1.8GW gas-fired combined cycle power plant proposed to be built in Sharjah, UAE by the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA).