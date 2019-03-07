GE Power has won a contract from Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to supply its HA gas turbine technology for the 485MW Long Ridge Energy Generation Project in Ohio, US.

Last month, Fortress made a final investment decision to proceed with the Long Ridge Energy project, which will be built at the site of the defunct Ormet aluminum smelter in Hannibal.

Under its contract, GE Power will provide its heavy-duty 7HA.02 gas turbine along with a steam turbine and generator and a heat recovery generator (HRSG). The company has also signed a multi-year services agreement for the new power plant, which is slated to begin immediately and targeted to be commissioned by November 2021.

GE Power North America sales president Dave Ross said: “We are proud of our collaboration with Fortress on the Long Ridge Energy Generation Project and are honored that the Fortress team selected GE as their technology partner.

“This combined-cycle plant featuring our HA gas turbine will offer Fortress enhanced flexibility and efficiency, while providing reliable electricity for industrial customers in the region.”

Electricity produced by the new power plant in Ohio will be utilized for industrial applications, and also for supplying flexible, reliable power for consumers.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors CEO Joe Adams said: “We are excited to work together with GE, and thanks to its HA technology the Long Ridge Energy Generation LLC Project will provide efficient and low-cost energy for Ohio.

“The construction of the project will also provide new jobs in the greater Ohio community.”

The Long Ridge Energy Generation Project is expected to involve 300-350 skilled craft laborers at the peak of its construction. Upon its commissioning, the gas-fired power plant will have nearly 20 permanent employees for its operations and maintenance.

Kiewit Power Constructors is the EPC contractor of the power project, which is backed by non-recourse financing of $588m.

