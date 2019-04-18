Israel Electric (IEC), the largest generator and supplier of electricity in Israel, has selected GE Power to supply its 9HA.01 heavy duty gas turbine for the Orot Rabin modernization project.

Under the contract, GE will supply a 9HA.01 heavy duty gas turbine for the power plant. The company has also been selected for supply of a second 9HA gas turbine unit and the contract is expected to be awarded by the end of this year.

IEC’s Orot Rabin project is located in Hadera and the project will use GE’s HA gas turbine technology as part of converting the existing power station from coal to gas generation.

The order also includes steam turbine, generator, HRSG, and balance of plant equipment along with a 15-year multi-year services agreement. When operational, the modernized Orot Rabin power plant will add more than 630MW to the Israeli grid.

Following the upgrade, the plant is expected to become one of the largest gas power plants in Israel, delivering up to 4% of the total power generation capacity of the country.

GE Proposed Gas Power business president and CEO Scott Strazik said: “GE is honored to work with the Israel Electricity Corporation to bring the first HA gas turbine to Israel and to help modernize the Orot Rabin Power Plant with the HA’s record-setting performance and efficiency.

“By investing in state-of-the-art technology to transform its infrastructure, IEC will ensure that power is more reliably and sustainably delivered to its customers in Israel.”

Additionally, IEC is planning to modernize its distribution grid for the future. As part of grid distribution, it has selected GE’s Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), a software with adaptive algorithms and predictive analytics to support utilities operate the grid more efficiently and allow automation.

Israel Electric Corporation president and CEO Ofer Block said: “IEC’s strategic efforts to modernize Israel’s electricity production and distribution system are made possible by investing in industry-leading technology such as GE’s HA gas turbine. GE’s technology will help IEC upgrade the Orot Rabin Power Station and change the way power is delivered to citizens and businesses across Israel.”