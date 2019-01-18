GE Renewable Energy and Future Wind announced that they have signed an agreement to install the first Haliade-X 12MW wind turbine prototype in Maasvlakte-Rotterdam during summer 2019.

Future Wind is a joint venture between Pondera Development and SIF Holding. The agreement has been signed for five years of testing and a 15-year full-service Operation and Maintenance.

Rotterdam Port CEO Allard Castelein said: “We are proud that GE Renewable Energy and SIF are using our port as a test location to develop the most powerful offshore wind turbine in the world. It confirms the port’s reputation and validates our focus on being an attractive partner for the offshore wind industry as it drives the energy transition.”

The Haliade-X 12MW prototype is expected to be installed onshore to provide access for testing. During the initial period of operations, the project is expected to allow GE Renewable Energy to collect data.

GE Renewable Energy is expected to use the collected data to obtain a Type Certificate which is a key step in commercializing the product in 2021.

The preparation activities at the site in Rotterdam have been started for future installation.

GE Renewable Energy offshore Wind VP & CEO John Lavelle said: “As we rapidly progress on assembling the Haliade-X prototype, this announcement is a critical step forward for GE and our customers.

“The port of Rotterdam has been a real partner and provides all the necessary conditions to test the Haliade-X in the most drastic weather conditions.”

The nacelle of the Haliade-X 12MW prototype is expected to be assembled in Saint-Nazaire, in France. The 107mts long three LM Wind Power blades are to be manufactured in Cherbourg, France and the tower sections are expected to be manufactured in Seville, Spain.

All components are shipped to Rotterdam and installation is carried out following the pre-assembly work.

In March 2018, GE Renewable Energy has announced a $400m investment in the development of Haliade-X. The present installation of prototype in Rotterdam is part of the company’s announcement.

Sif Holding Netherlands CEO Fred van Beers said: “We are very pleased to install the Haliade-X 12MW on the Sif site in Rotterdam, supporting Sif’s ambition to remain at the forefront of developments in the offshore wind industry.

“The project also fits Sif’s ambition to become entirely CO2 neutral as the Haliade-X 12 MW will supply carbon-free energy to the electricity grid.”