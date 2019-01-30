GE, Sumitomo, Shikoku Electric Power and Sharjah Asset Management (SAM) have joined forces to develop, build and operate a 1.8GW gas-fired combined cycle power plant in the Sharjah emirate in the UAE.

The four partners will be responsible for the operations and maintenance of the combined cycle power plant. The consortium will also handle the supply of electricity from the power plant for a period of 23.5 years upon being fully commissioned, which is expected to be achieved in 2023.

The gas-fired power plant, which will be built in Hamriyah, will comprise three combined cycle blocks, the first of which is scheduled to begin operations in May 2021.

The project will become the first large scale independent combined cycle power plant in Sharjah to be developed under a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) scheme.

It is supported by a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), under which Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) will purchase the power generated from the combined cycle power plant.

SEWA chairman Rashid Alleem said: “We are committed to strengthen Sharjah’s electricity infrastructure and provide seamless, affordable power. The proposed plant underlines our focus to promote public-private partnerships to drive a robust power production and management plan that is aligned with local energy needs, as well as the optimal utilization of natural resources.”

GE will deliver its three HA gas turbines, three steam turbines, six generators, three heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) for the proposed power plant. The company will also take up responsibility for the turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the power project.

GE will also provide parts and undertake repairs and maintenance services for the power generation assets at the location for a period of 25 years.

GE Gas Power president and CEO Scott Strazik said: “SEWA has a clear vision for Sharjah’s power sector, and GE is honored to partner with Sumitomo to deliver more efficient, reliable and sustainable power for residential and industrial users in Sharjah.

“The project brings together GE’s combined strengths in best-in-class technology, local presence, infrastructure and finance capabilities with our expertise in power plant construction, operations, and management.”