GE has signed an alliance agreement with CGI to pursue joint development and implementation opportunities for electric grid software in North America.

This unique partnership bridges information technology and operational technology (OT) in the utility industry. GE and CGI will focus on real-time grid operations and controls, critical infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Grid control is becoming an increasing priority among operators in response to evolving energy needs, including increased renewable generation. As a result, utilities around the world are seeking to modernize, integrate and secure their grid control systems.

Modernizing these systems requires advanced technologies, and with greater connectivity comes increased cybersecurity risk. Operators must analyze potential risks, monitor for threats in real time, implement defenses and ensure continuity of operations.

GE and CGI are combining efforts to form a unique partnership to meet changing needs. GE’s portfolio of digital technologies helps the industry safely manage, analyze and improve all aspects of transmission and distribution. Its solutions, including WAMS, EMS, ADMS, GIS and DERM, use advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. In addition to decades of experience in supporting IT and OT systems for utilities, CGI offers end-to-end IT and systems integration services complemented with cybersecurity and agile capabilities.

GE Grid Software Solutions CEO Jim Walsh said: “The energy grid of the future will demand an integrated, secure and agile system.

“CGI’s experience with utility business processes combined with our proven digital energy portfolio will provide exceptional customer outcomes and help do so in the most cost-efficient way.”

CGI Canada operations president Mark Boyajian said: “We are excited to combine the best of GE and CGI to help utilities manage complex grids through advanced digital solutions.

“CGI’s local delivery centers will provide GE with access to utility experts and best practices in the agile development and integration of grid operation solutions. In addition, our cybersecurity capabilities will help address the increasing threats utilities face as they pursue their digitalization journeys.”

Source: Company Press Release