Gazprom Neft and the Omsk Oblast government in Russia have signed a special investment contract to build an oil refining catalyst plant in Omsk.

The new oil refining catalyst plant will have a production capacity of 21 tons per year, out of which 6,000 tons will be hydrotreatment catalysts while the remaining 15,000 tons will be cat-cracking catalysts.

According to Gazprom Neft, the two catalysts are used in key secondary refining processes that enable the production of Euro-5 motor fuels.

The company has joined forces with major Russian research and development centers, including the Boreskov Institute of Catalysis, Novosibirsk, to develop novel technologies in catalyst production.

Construction of the catalyst production facility, which has been given the status of a National Project, is targeted to be completed by 2021.

Gazprom Neft expects the new oil refining catalyst plant to end the Russian refining industry’s dependence on foreign suppliers, generate export opportunities, and create new jobs in the region.

The Russian oil producer said that catalyst production for the future will be designed on the principle of full-cycle technology, which enables catalyst components and carriers to be produced from raw materials from domestic suppliers.

Furthermore, the company said that automated control systems and equipment will give scope for flexibility in modifying catalyst composition, thereby enabling products to be adapted according to the requirements of clients.

Gazprom Neft CEO and management board chairman Alexander Dyukov said: “This new production facility will be focused not just on the domestic market, but will also be able to offer high-quality Russian catalytic systems to international customers.

“Systemic governmental support for important innovation projects plays a major role in developing this area.”

Currently, Gazprom Neft is wrapping up initial works on the proposed oil refining catalyst plant, and preparing the site for construction.

Omsk Oblast Governor Alexander Burkov said: “The Omsk Oblast will be gaining a unique production facility, and one of importance to the entire domestic refining industry in introducing import substitution in the catalyst market.

“This production facility will give further impetus to the growth of the construction sector and related infrastructure, further increasing the investment attractiveness and economic potential of the Omsk Oblast.”