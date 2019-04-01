Gazprom Neft and Schlumberger made an agreement on technological cooperation in well logging. The document was signed by Vadim Yakovlev, First Deputy CEO, Gazprom Neft, and Sergey Slyusenko, Managing Director, Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegazgeofizika and Gokhan Saygi, President of Schlumberger RCA.

The new agreement is a logical follow-up to the agreements achieved in 2011, when Gazprom Neft and Schlumberger signed their first technological cooperation agreement. The parties will join the expert potential of Schlumberger and hands-on experience of Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegazgeofizika (Gazpromneft-NNGGF, a Gazprom Neft subsidiary) and the knowledge of Gazprom Neft R&D centers to integrate the latest logging technologies into the expert geophysics company.

Schlumberger will provide engineering support to its partners and train staff of the operating units of the company

Gazprom Neft First Deputy CEO Vadim Yakovlev commented: “Gazprom Neft is committed to developing its scientific, intellectual, staffing and technological capabilities, supporting a collaborative ecosystem and building an inclusive innovation-focused environment.”

Source: Company Press Release.