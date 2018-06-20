US-based GATE Energy has won a contract from Shell Offshore to provide facility commissioning of the Vito deep-water development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for planning of the commissioning process, execution of onshore commissioning and offshore commissioning/ready-for-startup services.

Financial terms of the contract were not revealed.

GATE Energy Commissioning president Steven Guy said: “This is a testament to GATE’s strength in delivering major projects for operators worldwide and aligns with our strategy to provide our clients world-class service based on three simple attributes Leadership, Technical Expertise and most importantly Certainty.

“Along with other recent awards, this establishes our reputation as a best-in-class provider that consistently delivers safe, efficient execution, and high-quality service to global energy projects.”

Prior to the Vito contract, GATE Energy was given a contract in last November by Noble Energy Mediterranean to provide facility commissioning of the Leviathan Project Platform. The platform is for the Leviathan natural gas mega project, which is located offshore Israel and scheduled to produce its first gas by the end of 2019.

On the other hand, the Vito development, which will involve the participation of GATE Energy, is slated to commence production in 2021. The Vito field is contained in more than 4,000ft depth of water, and located nearly 241.4km southeast of New Orleans.

Shell Offshore with a stake of 63.11% is the operator of the Vito field and is partnered by Statoil USA E&P, which owns the remaining stake of 36.89%.

Spread across four blocks in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico, Vito is anticipated to achieve peak production of nearly 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and is estimated to hold recoverable resource of 300 million boe.

The deep-water field’s development will see drilling of eight subsea wells with deep in-well gas lift along with construction and fabrication of a new, simplified host design and subsea infrastructure.