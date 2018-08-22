Fortum and consulting engineering company AINS Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to extend joint Finnish services to safe management of Low and intermediate level (LILW) radioactive waste in China.

The Chinese nuclear industry is rapidly expanding with new build activity to reach 20 new reactors by 2020 adding to the existing fleet of 38 reactors. As China becomes increasingly mindful of environmental integrity and reduce fossil fuels, this zero-carbon nuclear energy solution requires enhanced focus on radioactive waste management. Finnish expertise has an important role in disposing of Chinese radioactive waste and building a cleaner future together with shared respect for nature and the environment.

Fortum nuclear waste head Jari Tuunanen said: “At Loviisa, Low and intermediate level waste (LILW) from normal plant operations and plant decommissioning is processed and disposed of at the nuclear power plant site by Fortum’s personnel. This minimises the need for transportation of the waste and makes it possible for us to optimise the LILW management from generation to the disposal.”

AINS Group international operations vice president Timo Saanio said: “There are big differences in how different radioactive waste types are managed, but one common approach is that it is safer to build these disposal facilities underground.”

Fortum is a forerunner in nuclear waste management by being one of the first ones in the world running the underground disposal facility for low and intermediate waste since 90’s. Eventually this facility will also take all the decommissioning waste from the power plant when it is dismantled after final shut down. Fortum has designed and constructed facility and operates it, whereas AINS Group (previously Saanio & Riekkola) participated in the design of it.

Source: Company Press Release