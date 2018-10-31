Fluor has won an engineering, procurement and construction management contract from Teck for the Fording River South Active Water Treatment Facility in the Elk Valley, Canada’s British Columbia.

Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2018.

Fluor Mining & Metals business Tony Morgan said: “Fluor has partnered with Teck on numerous projects over the past 10 years.

“We’ve assembled a strong team to deliver this fast-track project, which delivers environmental and economic benefits to the Elk Valley region.”

Fluor’s scope of work includes the 20 million-liters-per-day water treatment facility, intake structures, an outfall, pipelines, and additional utilities and infrastructure.

The contract continues Fluor’s work from the feasibility study and previous early works phase. Fluor has begun work at site to ensure critical activities are completed prior to winter. The company is also leveraging its supply chain expertise to meet the project’s cost and schedule certainty objectives.

The water treatment facility will remove selenium and nitrate from mine-affected water as part of Teck’s Elk Valley Water Quality Plan.

The plan’s goal is to stabilize and reverse the increasing trend of selenium and other substances to ensure the ongoing health of the watershed, while at the same time allowing for continued sustainable mining in the region.

The Fording River South Active Water Treatment Facility will be the second water treatment facility to be constructed at Teck’s steelmaking coal operations in the Elk Valley region.

Source: Company Press Release