Fluor’s joint venture team, KPJV, has developed a single 3D intelligent plant design model for Tengizchevroil’s Future Growth Project – Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP).

The KPJV team, consisting of Fluor, the Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas (KING), KazGiproNefteTrans Engineering Company (KGNT EC) and WorleyParsons, is providing detailed engineering, procurement and construction management services for the FGP-WPMP, the next expansion of the Tengiz oil field in western Kazakhstan.

“One of the largest oil and gas projects in the world, the engineering effort is providing the design and tools to enable the delivery of the project in a safe and efficient manner,” said Al Collins, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Europe, Africa and Middle East. “We have worked with Tengizchevroil and our joint venture partners in Kazakhstan for more than 20 years.”

Led by Fluor’s Farnborough office, engineering is being executed by Fluor and its joint venture partners in an integrated team with Tengizchevroil. Engineering teams are also located in Atyrau and Almaty, Kazakhstan; New Delhi, India, and Houston, Texas, U.S.A., with fabrication yards in Kazakhstan, South Korea and Italy.

“The scale for this industry-leading project calls for engineering to be executed simultaneously at multiple locations around the world,” said Gerald Stone, Fluor senior vice president and project director. “Spanning multiple time zones, work is taking place around the clock. The project’s 3D model provides the latest integrated design and data management system using millions of pieces of verified data to deliver construction-driven execution.”

The single 3D plant model allows project engineers around the world to see real-time developments in the design. Fluor’s investment in engineering technology and a digital infrastructure capable of handling giga amounts of data enables the multi-location, multi-party execution platform to achieve increased levels of automation.

The data-centric model provides 3D visualization of the plant with intelligent coupling of 2D and 3D information. It enables sequencing tools to optimize construction and produce advanced engineering, construction and installation work packages.

Source: Company Press Release