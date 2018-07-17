Fluor has announced that the team on the Greensville County Power Station project recently completed the successful first-fire of the first of three gas turbines.

Fluor is delivering engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for the 1,588-megawatt combined-cycle, natural gas facility in Virginia.

“Safely firing the first gas turbine marks the start of major mechanical operations,” said Travis Dudley, project director. “We celebrate this achievement while harnessing the momentum needed to complete the remaining commissioning of this state-of-the-art facility for Dominion.”

With engineering complete, the project has achieved more than 5 million safe hours during construction.

The significant milestone brings the Greensville County Power Station project one step closer to project completion. When the facility is turned over to Dominion, it will provide clean, reliable power to more than 400,000 homes at peak demand.

Source: Company Press Release