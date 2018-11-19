Fluence has secured another contract award to deliver multiple MABR-based Aspiral smart packaged solutions in China.

This new partnership with environmental EPC firm Zhongzi Huaze, and contract win for a 1,500 m3/day wastewater treatment plant, are the first for Fluence in Jilin Province, a region in the far Northeast of China subject to an extremely cold climate. The contract requires six (6) Aspiral L5 units to be delivered by December 2018 and be commissioned and operating by January 2019.

Temperatures in Jilin Province can often drop to -30 degrees Celsius, which can make wastewater treatment challenging, since wastewater treatment processes typically require aeration. Due to its reduced need for active aeration, Fluence’s MABR-based Smart Packaged Aspiral solution can be adapted to perform efficiently under these conditions. Fluence expects that successful execution of this project may lead to further opportunities in extremely cold regions.

Commenting on this sale and strategic cooperation with Fluence, Yan, Managing Director of Zhongzi Huaze, stated: “We are pleased to introduce Fluence’s proven Aspiral™ solution, which is based on MABR technology, to this project in Jilin Province. We anticipate successful cooperation with Fluence and additional opportunities to collaborate on rural wastewater treatment in China.”

Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé added: “This is an exciting opportunity for Fluence to showcase another outstanding feature of its Aspiral™ Smart Packaged wastewater treatment solution, which is its ability to deliver the required Class 1A effluent, even in conditions of extreme cold. The multi-unit order is aligned with our China growth strategy, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Zhongzi Huaze in this region.”

