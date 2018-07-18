Fluence has secured a contract for deploying its first seawater desalination plant in the Bahamas – three (3) NIROBOX smart-packaged seawater (SW) desalination units – that will be commissioned within six months.

The contract with Rav Bahamas Limited is for the supply and installation of three smart packaged Fluence NIROBOX SW units at their Resorts World property, located in North Bimini, Bahamas. The NIROBOX SW units are already manufactured and will treat three million litres per day (800,000 gallons per day) of seawater from a well intake and provide potable water for drinking, irrigation and operations for the resort, including the newly built Hilton hotel, the local homeowner’s association serving over 300 homes and condominiums, and the municipality of North Bimini.

Strategically, Fluence is seeking to leverage this project into further opportunities in the hotels and resorts industry for its decentralized, smart-packaged water treatment solutions, due to their high reliability, lower energy consumption, low maintenance and small footprint.

This is Fluence’s first Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) contract in the Bahamas. The agreement with Rav Bahamas Limited will further increase recurring revenues for Fluence.

Fluence managing director and CEO Henry Charrabé said: “We are excited to partner with Rav Bahamas and are pleased to see the continued expansion of applications for our Nirobox decentralized smart packaged water treatment technology solutions. The first NIROBOX SW deployment in the Bahamas and our first BOOT project for a resort are both strategically important.

“Our ability to provide financing made this project even more appealing to the customer and allows us to increase recurring revenues for Fluence. We hope this will be the first of many projects with Rav Bahamas and in the Caribbean generally.”

RAV Bahamas Limited Chairman Gerardo Capo said: “Following a tender process to replace our old seawater desalination plant, we selected Fluence as the potable water provider for our Bimini resort community. We chose Fluence and its Nirobox system due to their expertise, high reliability, small footprint and fast project execution. We look forward to a long term and close cooperation with Fluence.”

Source: Company Press Release