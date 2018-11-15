Flat Creek Resources, a Texas-based oil and gas exploration and production company, has secured an initial capital commitment of $400m from EnCap Investments and management.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Flat Creek is an independent energy company focused on the consolidation and exploitation of core acreage in proven, economic basins with an initial focus on the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Flat Creek’s management team is comprised of a group of energetic oil and gas professionals with diverse industry experience and a proven ability to execute growth-oriented projects.

The Flat Creek team has extensive energy industry knowledge and a track record of value creation at several companies including Black Mountain Oil & Gas and XTO Energy.

Key members of the management team include Chief Executive Officer Mike McCracken; Chief Financial Officer Chandler Quisenberry; Vice President of Geology Rebecca Harrington; and Vice President of Land Mike Gregory.

Source: Company Press Release