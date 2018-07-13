Finlay Minerals has started exploration program at its 100% owned PIL Property in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia.

In 2017, the Company conducted geophysical, geological and geochemical surveys over the recently discovered Copper Cliff Zone and an adjacent 800 metre (m) long Gold-Silver (Au-Ag) Epithermal structure. The results of this work are outlined in a Company news release dated April 24, 2018 – Reference: Finlay NR 04-18.

These and the Company’s previous exploration program results suggest that the Atlas and Pillar East Zones are potentially related to the effects of a large, deep-seated alkalic porphyry system.

The 2018 program will consist of systematic, close-spaced trench sampling along the Au-Ag Epithermal structure/zone. Trenches will be excavated across the trend of the zone with emphasis on known bedrock and float mineralization. It is hoped that this work will determine the zone’s width, strike and dip, alteration and mineralization. Ultimately the program’s objectives are to determine the extent, grade and exploration potential of the Au-Ag Epithermal Zone.

High priority targets include a quartz breccia sub-outcrop where a grab sample in 2017 graded 19.95 g/t Au and 423 g/t Ag – the best results to date. (Reference: Finlay NR 04-18 dated April 24, 2018.) Another priority target will be the area of a 0.5m quartz breccia boulder found 40 metres to the north that assayed 6.57g/t Au and 13.1g/t Ag (Reference: Finlay NR 06-16 dated October 25, 2016). Numerous other rock and soil anomalies along the Au-Ag Epithermal Zone will be investigated and tested.

The 2017 Induced Polarization (IP) survey identified a general increase in IP chargeability values with a weak but well-defined anomaly at the southern portion of the Au-Ag Epithermal Zone just north of the Copper Cliff Zone. In 2016, the Copper Cliff chip sampling returned 25m of porphyry copper mineralization grading 1.04% Cu and 23g/t Ag. (Reference: Finlay NR 06-16 dated October 25, 2016). Such anomalies will be examined and sampled.

The PIL program is scheduled to be completed by late July with results announced once they are received and compiled.

The Company strongly believes that the PIL property has the potential to host epithermal and alkalic copper porphyry deposits similar to those found in the Toodoggone region.

Source: Company Press Release