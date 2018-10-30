Rowan Companies’ R-Class ultra-deepwater drillship Rowan Reliance has been given a contract in the US Gulf of Mexico by Fieldwood Energy with a firm term of one year plus three 90-day options.

The contract is expected to commence the first quarter of 2019. The Rowan Reliance is currently warm stacked offshore Louisiana in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Rowan president and CEO Tom Burke said: “We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Fieldwood, a premier offshore operator, and look forward to a successful, long-term partnership with this major player in the Gulf of Mexico.”

In addition, Cantium has extended its previously announced contract for the EXL III in the US Gulf of Mexico by three months. The firm term of this contract is now nine months followed by two six-month options with increasing day rates.

Finally, BP has extended its contract with the Joe Douglas in Trinidad by one well with an expected duration of 76 days.

The extension includes one additional two-well option at then market rates.

