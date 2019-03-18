Texas LNG Brownsville, a subsidiary of Texas LNG, has secured environmental approval from the US government for its proposed Brownsville LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

The Brownsville LNG project, which will have a production capacity of 4 million tons per annum (MTA), has been issued the final environmental impact statement (FEIS) from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The FEIS was granted after the LNG export project went through environmental, safety and security reviews compiled through analyzed publicly available data, federal and state agency input, stakeholders’ comments, and details given by Texas LNG Brownsville. A draft EIS was issued by the regulator to the company in October 2018.

FERC in its final report said that while construction and operation of the Brownsville LNG project would lead to certain adverse environmental impacts, they may not be significant if the project proponent implements the measures recommended in the FEIS.

Texas LNG co-founder and CEO Vivek Chandra said: “As we head towards Final Investment Decision (“FID”), we look forward to substantive discussions with potential LNG customers to secure binding agreements over the next few months.”

The FEIS issued by the regulator marks the last step in the environmental review process for the LNG export project before the federal authorization decision deadline of 13 June 2019 and an approval from FERC.

Texas LNG co-founder and COO Langtry Meyer said: “We look forward to receiving FERC approval in the next few months which is one of the important steps to allow construction to begin and LNG production to commence by 2024. This Project will bring jobs and investment to Cameron County and deliver clean, safe, abundant Texas natural gas energy to the world.”

The Brownsville LNG project will comprise two LNG trains, each having a capacity of 2 MTA. It is planned to be built in two phases and will use nearly 300 MMcf/d or 0.3 Bcf/d of feed gas sourced from the US natural gas system.

It will be located on the north side of the deepwater Brownsville ship channel, on nearly 625-acre parcel of land within the Port of Brownsville in South Texas.

In March 2017, Samsung Engineering and KBR were selected by Texas LNG for pre-final investment decision detailed engineering and post-final investment decision engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the LNG export facility.