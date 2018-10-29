Texas LNG has received the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its proposed Brownsville LNG project.

The Brownsville LNG project is an export facility that will be constructed in South Texas on a 625-acre site.

It will be located on the Port of Brownsville’s deepwater ship channel near plentiful natural gas supplies and pipelines.

Texas LNG founder and COO Langtry Meyer said: “Texas LNG is committed to show how our project protects the environment and generates significant benefits for the local community and the Port of Brownsville.

“This project will bring jobs and investment to Cameron County and deliver clean, safe, abundant Texas natural gas energy to the world.”

The Brownsville LNG project will have a capacity to export 4 million tonnes per annum (MTA) of LNG to established and developing markets.

It will be constructed in two phases, each with LNG production of 2 million tonnes per annum. Production from the phase 1 of the Brownsville LNG project is expected to begin in 2023.

Texas LNG said that the DEIS is another step ahead towards taking final investment decision (FID) on the first phase of the project.

The firm, in a statement, said: “The DEIS further de-risks the project and adds confidence to the dates of remaining milestones in the permitting process, including receipt of the Final Environmental Impact Statement (“FEIS”) by March 15, 2019 and the June 13, 2019 Federal Authorization Decision Deadline.”

In March 2017, Texas LNG Brownsville selected Samsung Engineering and KBR for pre-final investment decision detailed engineering and post-final investment decision engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the proposed LNG export facility.

Pre-FID detailed engineering consists of design and schedule optimization, identification of long lead items and early works commitments, early preparation of purchase orders, and all due diligence in relation to technical commercial and contractual matters that will allow Samsung Engineering and KBR to execute a lump sum turnkey EPC contract for the LNG project.