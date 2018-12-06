Faroe Petroleum has reported spudding of the Cassidy exploration well 8/10-7 S located in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Cassidy prospect sits within the PL405 Oda licence (discovered by the partnership in 2011) and is being drilled back-to-back with the production wells on the Oda structure.

The well will target a prospect in the same Jurassic Ula Formation as seen in the Oda Field. The co-venturers in the Oda PL405 licence are Faroe (15%), Spirit Energy Norge AS (40% and operator), Suncor Energy Norge AS (30%) and Aker BP ASA (15%).

The total expected vertical depth of the well is approximately 3,056 metres, in a water depth of 66 metres. Drilling operations will be undertaken using the Mærsk Interceptor rig, and the results will be announced on completion of drilling operations.

Faroe Petroleum CEO Graham Stewart said: “I am pleased to announce the spudding of the Cassidy exploration well situated within tie-back distance of the Oda field, which is on track for first oil in H1 2019. Cassidy offers high value upside for the Oda field development as well as potential to unlock further exploration prospectivity to the north of the Oda field.

“Faroe’s active exploration programme has delivered two commercial discoveries out of three wells so far this year: Iris Hades in Norway (Faroe’s largest discovery to date); and Agar in UK.

“The programme is continuing over the coming period, with Cassidy and the Brasse East well currently drilling, a further two wells so far committed for drilling in H1 2019, and a steady flow of additional wells being prepared for drilling”

